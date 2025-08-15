Gov. Abbott calls second special session, setting stage for another redistricting fight

article

The Brief The Texas Legislature will return for a second special session at noon on Friday. The first special session ended Friday morning after dozens of House Democrats left the state to block a vote on redrawn congressional maps. Redistricting is still on Gov. Abbott's agenda for the second special session.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a second special legislative session would begin at noon Friday, setting the stage for another redistricting fight like the one that snarled the first session.

The move comes after the Texas House again failed to reach a quorum Friday morning, resulting in both the House and Senate calling the first special session sine die.

Dozens of House Democrats left the state on Aug. 3 to prevent a vote on redrawn congressional maps that Republicans hoped would bring five additional seats to the U.S. House of Representatives.

What's on the special session agenda?

The legislative agenda for the second special session focuses on the same priorities that Abbot set for the first session: flood relief, improved flood warning systems, eliminating the STAAR Test, regulating hemp products, banning abortion pills and redistricting.

During the first session, the Senate was able to pass all of Abbott's priorities, but those bills were sent to the House where business was halted because of a lack of quorum.

Now lawmakers will have to start over.

What they're saying:

"Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility to pass crucial legislation to benefit the lives of Texans," Abbott said. "Because of their dereliction of duty, Texas families and communities impacted by the catastrophic Fourth of July flooding have been delayed critical resources for relief and recovery. Numerous other bills to cut property taxes, support human trafficking survivors, eliminate the STAAR test, establish commonsense THC regulations, and many others have all been brought to a halt because Democrats refuse to show up for work. We will not back down from this fight. That's why I am calling them back today to finish the job. I will continue to use all necessary tools to ensure Texas delivers results for Texans."

Each special session can last up to 30 days and there's no limit to how many or how often the governor can call a special session.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows said the House would be called to work over the weekend.

"All Members are expected to be present and available for the House Floor activity beginning at 10 AM Friday, August 15, through Sunday, August 17," Burrows said.

Will Democrats return to the state?

On Thursday, Democrats announced their plans for a return to the state.

They tied their return to ending the first special session and California releasing redistricting maps to counteract the new Texas map.

California governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he will push his state legislature to draw even more Democratic seats in Congress, in response to the planned second special session in Texas.

Newsom is calling for a November special election to undo a constitutional amendment that created a non-partisan redistricting commission. With voter approval, Democrats would have clearance to redraw districts in their favor.