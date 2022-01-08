Ground beef recall: Product sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over E. coli concern

Thousands of pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled across the country due to E. coli contamination concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said more than 28,000 lbs. of ground beef products are included in the recall.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The products include WinCo, WalMart, Kroger and Albertsons brands.

The raw, ground beef items were produced on Dec. 20, 2021. The products subject to recall and the labels can be viewed here.

The issue was reported to FSIS after a package of ground beef was purchased and submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested positive for E. coli.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism, the FSIS reported. Most people recover within a week but serious illness can occur.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This story was reported from Detroit.