Pflugerville massage therapist's license suspended after his arrest for sexual assault

A Pflugerville man has had his massage therapist license suspended due to a sexual assault charge.

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), they issued an emergency order to suspend the massage therapist license of Holt Marshall Field, of Pflugerville.

Field is now prohibited from practicing massage therapy in Texas "pending the resolution of criminal charges against him or unless a court orders that license restored."

The backstory:

Pflugerville police said on Jan. 28, a search and arrest warrant was executed at Pflugerville Massage & Skin Care located at 112 W Pecan St. They were looking for Field, who was accused of sexual assault.

The TDLR said after his arrest in January, Field was released on a $40,000 bond with the condition that he have no contact with Pflugerville Massage and Skin Care and must stay 200 yards away. However, Field continued to offer massage therapy services after his arrest.

Due to the pending charge, and the need to protect public health and safety, the TDLR said they took emergency action to suspend his license.

What they're saying:

"TDLR takes allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and there is no place in this profession for those who abuse their position of trust," said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour. "Protecting the public is our foremost responsibility, and we will pursue every possible action under the law to hold licensees accountable."