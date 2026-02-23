Man killed by off-duty APD officer at barbershop identified: TCSO

The Brief The man killed by an off-duty APD officer at a barbershop was identified Officials said the man opened fire inside a barbershop on Feb. 20, injuring one employee The off-duty officer was inside the shop when the man opened fire. The APD officer returned fire, and killed the man



The man killed at a barbershop by an off-duty Austin police officer has been identified. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the man went into the barbershop and opened fire, striking one employee.

The suspect was identified as Jefferson Josue Rodas, of Pflugerville.

Deadly shooting at barbershop

On Feb. 20, around 6 p.m., several 911 calls came in reporting shots fired at a barbershop on the 1700 block of Crystal Bend Drive. Callers also said someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Another person was found with a gunshot wound at a nearby home and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

An investigation revealed that Rodas entered the barbershop and opened fire inside. An employee was shot and left to try and get help at a nearby home.

An off-duty Austin police officer, who was at the barbershop when Rodas opened fire, returned fire and killed Rodas.

TCSO said the motive is still unknown at this time.

TCSO asks anyone who may have information about the incident to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.