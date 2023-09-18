Ground beef sold in Michigan recalled over possible E. coli 0103 contamination

About 58,281 pounds of ground beef products sold in three states, including Michigan, have been recalled due to possible E. coli 0103 contamination.

The beef from American Foods Group LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef LCC, was sold in 10-pound chubs in approximately 80-pound cases, and was distributed to Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia. They have "EST. 18076" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled products:

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.

Recalled product labels:

A sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of E. coli O103, the Food Safety Inspection Service said. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the beef.

According to the Food Safety Inspection Service, many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103 because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after consuming the organism.

Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

