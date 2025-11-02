Ground delay issued at Austin-Bergstrom Airport

article

A ground delay has been issued until 5 p.m. for arrivals at the Austin-Bergstrom Airport.

AUS Ground Delay

What we know:

The delay was initially issued from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the FAA.

Around 2:40 p.m., the FAA extended the delay to 5 p.m.

Departures were not affected at the time of publishing.

What we don't know:

The cause for the delay was not released.

What you can do:

Check real time info from the FAA here: http://nasstatus.faa.gov