Ground delay issued at Austin-Bergstrom Airport
AUSTIN - A ground delay has been issued until 5 p.m. for arrivals at the Austin-Bergstrom Airport.
AUS Ground Delay
What we know:
The delay was initially issued from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the FAA.
Around 2:40 p.m., the FAA extended the delay to 5 p.m.
Departures were not affected at the time of publishing.
What we don't know:
The cause for the delay was not released.
What you can do:
Check real time info from the FAA here: http://nasstatus.faa.gov
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FAA.