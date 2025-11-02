Expand / Collapse search

Ground delay issued at Austin-Bergstrom Airport

Published  November 2, 2025 3:41pm CST
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
The Brief

    • The FAA extended a ground delay for arrivals at Austin-Bergstrom Airport until 5 p.m. Saturday.
    • Departures are not affected, but arriving flights may face significant delays.
    • The FAA has not disclosed the cause; travelers can check real-time updates at nasstatus.faa.gov.

AUSTIN - A ground delay has been issued until 5 p.m. for arrivals at the Austin-Bergstrom Airport.

AUS Ground Delay

What we know:

The delay was initially issued from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the FAA.

Around 2:40 p.m., the FAA extended the delay to 5 p.m.

Departures were not affected at the time of publishing. 

What we don't know:

The cause for the delay was not released.

What you can do:

Check real time info from the FAA here: http://nasstatus.faa.gov

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FAA.

