Happy birthday, John Travolta: These movies featuring the iconic actor are free to stream on Tubi

Legendary actor John Travolta turns 67 on Thursday, and the timing couldn’t feel more right to celebrate by relishing free-to-stream films featuring the Hollywood icon.

Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has Travolta fans covered.

The A-list star, known for his iconic roles in hits including "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever," has acted in hundreds of feature films and TV shows over nearly four decades.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Actor John Travolta attends the American Cinematheque Presents a John Travolta Double Feature of "Pulp Fiction" and "The Fanatic" event at the Aero Theatre on January 04, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo Expand

Whether it’s a romantic movie to share with your significant other or an action flick to enjoy with your best friend, you’ll find the perfect movie to celebrate the occasion.

Lonely Hearts (2007) - Starring John Travolta, Salma Hayek, James Gandolfini and Jared Leto"A star-studded cast brings to life the story of murderers Martha Beck and Raymond Fernandez, who enticed victims through personal ads."

Killing Season (2013) - Starring John Travolta, Robert De Niro and Milo Ventimiglia"A US war veteran hides from painful memories in the wilderness, until a former Serbian soldier with a score to settle starts a game of cat-and-mouse."

TOPSHOT - US actor John Travolta (L) and his wife US actress Kelly Preston pose on May 15, 2018 during a photocall for the film "Gotti" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / A Expand

The Forger (2015) - Starring John Travolta, Christopher Plummer, Tye Sheridan and Abigail Spencer"A thief works with his father and son to plan the heist of their lives by forging a painting by Monet and steal the original."

The Boy in the Plastic Bubble (1976) - Starring John Travolta and Glynnis O’Connor"The true story of a teenage boy with immune deficiencies portrays how the girl next-door made him want to risk leaving his germ-free enclosure."

The Devil’s Rain (1975) - Starring Ernest Borgnine, William Shatner, Tom Skerritt and John Travolta"When a cult leader is burnt alive by the local church, he vows to return and enslave the souls of the congregation’s heirs in a pact with Satan."

To the Limit (1995) - Starring Anna Nicole Smith and John Travolta"An ex-CIA agent sets out for cold, hard revenge against the ruthless villain and his group of trained assassins who murdered her husband."

