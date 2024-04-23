Expand / Collapse search

Harris County deputy struck by vehicle on Highway 99 in Cypress dies

By FOX 26 Digital
Updated  April 23, 2024 2:24pm CDT
Texas
Cypress, Texas - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Harris County deputy who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 has died.

Sherrif Gonzalez says Harris County deputy investigator, John Hampton Coddou, was assisting with a crash scene when he was struck by the vehicle. 

"It is a sad day in Harris County as we mourn the loss of a deputy who died in the line of duty. We share our sorrow with his family & his extended family, the women & men who put their lives on the line every day to keep our county safe", Sheriff Gonzalez.

The crash occurred around 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 23.

Both lanes of Highway 99 were closed.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Coddou was a 20-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and also an Army veteran. 

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 