Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Harris County deputy who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 has died.

Sherrif Gonzalez says Harris County deputy investigator, John Hampton Coddou, was assisting with a crash scene when he was struck by the vehicle.

"It is a sad day in Harris County as we mourn the loss of a deputy who died in the line of duty. We share our sorrow with his family & his extended family, the women & men who put their lives on the line every day to keep our county safe", Sheriff Gonzalez.

The crash occurred around 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 23.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the deputy pulled up to the scene of a minor crash and began assisting with the crash in the grassy median of the roadway. A white Chevy 2500 swerved to avoid hitting the deputy's vehicle parked alongside the roadway but went into the median, striking Coddou.

He was life-flighted from the scene but later died.

Both lanes of Highway 99 were closed.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Coddou was a 20-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and also an Army veteran.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.