Girl, 3 adults shot to death at Harris Co. apartment in apparent murder-suicide: sheriff

Four people, including a young girl, were shot to death at a Harris County apartment in what appears to be a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive on Thursday morning. They found a four-year-old girl, two women and a man dead.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man and one of the women are believed to be a couple that may have been going through a divorce or a formal separation for the past few months.

The sheriff says it appears that the man shot his estranged wife, their four-year-old daughter, and his mother-in-law. Authorities say a semi-automatic pistol was found next to the man’s body.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.