Harris County resident with severe illnesses and presumptive positive for monkeypox, passes away

A Harris County resident with various illnesses, who was also presumptive positive for monkeypox, died on Sunday, according to officials with Harris County Public Health.

In reference to this case, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced on Tuesday that it has confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the state.

In a release, officials said the patient's cause of death is unknown. Harris County officials along with said they are collaborating with partners to determine what role, if any, monkeypox may have played in the person's death.

"We are sharing this information to err on the side of transparency and to avoid potential misinformation about this case," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "The best way for us to fight this virus is through vaccines. Our goal is still to get as many people who qualify vaccinated as quickly as possible – I have always felt that vaccines are the key to reducing spread."

No further information about the person has been shared to protect the family's privacy.

Officials said an autopsy is in process and the final report will be made available in the next few weeks.

If you or a loved one is suspected of being exposed to monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider. If you have questions regarding monkeypox testing, vaccinations and other guidance, please call the monkeypox hotline at (832) 927-0707 or visit the HCPH monkeypox guidance web page by clicking here.