Hays CISD teachers surprised with $15K donation during back-to-school celebration

City Limits Subaru in Buda surprised Hays CISD teachers with a $15,000 donation and 25 school supply kits during a back-to-school celebration.

City Limits Subaru partnered with Adopt a Classroom to surprise teachers at Camino Real Elementary School in Kyle.

The donation was made as part of Subaru Loves Learning, a national program that helps provide funding for teachers across the country.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from City Limits Subaru as part of their Subaru Loves Learning initiative," said Yvette Soliz, principal of Camino Real Elementary School. "These essential supplies will make a significant impact on our students’ success in the classroom this year. Our teachers, staff, and entire school community extend our heartfelt thanks for this support.

The $15,000 donation will benefit more than 625 students at Camino Real Elementary. Teachers each received $500 to buy school supplies for the upcoming school year.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and the partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, click here.