Hays County Local Health Department hosts immunization forums

The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) will host immunization and vaccine community forums on August 18 (in English) and August 25 (in Spanish) at Gemstone Palace in Kyle.

Local pediatricians and epidemiologists will share information on the importance of vaccines, and will respond to questions from the public.

Both events run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The events are come-and-go style from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The presentation is from 6:15 p.m.to 7:15 p.m. Then it’s come-and-go from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Gemstone is located at 1101 Bunton Creek Rd. in Kyle.

For more information about the health forums, visit the Hays County Local Health Department's Facebook page, or contact Community Outreach Specialist Austin Baier at austin.baier@co.hays.tx.us.