Hays County mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

The Brief A mosquito trap sample in Hays County has tested positive for West Nile Virus It was found in the unincorporated Austin and Dripping Springs area



A mosquito trap sample in Hays County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The trap sample was found in the 78737 ZIP code area of Hays County — unincorporated Austin and Dripping Springs.

This is Hays County's first reported West Nile Virus-positive mosquito trap in 2025.

There were nine positive West Nile Virus mosquito traps during the 2024 season.

What they're saying:

"Rainfall within the Central Texas area leads to an increase in standing water, which provides ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes," said Eric Vangaasbeek, Chief Environmental Health Specialist at Hays County Development Services (HCDS). "We encourage everyone to take proactive steps to prevent mosquito bites by reducing areas of standing water around their homes and properties."

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Deet: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.