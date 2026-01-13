article

The Brief Hays County Sheriff's corrections officer arrested for DWI Isaiah Tiger was arrested in Buda and was off duty at the time



A Hays County Sheriff's corrections officer was arrested in Buda for driving while intoxicated.

The backstory:

On Dec. 30, Isaiah Tiger was arrested by the Buda Police Department at the intersection of I-35 and Royston Road.

Tiger, who was off duty at the time of the arrest, was charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

What's next:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an internal administrative investigation which will run concurrently with the criminal investigation.

Tiger has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation.