Hays County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death in Buda

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Buda.

HCSO says that around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 21, patrol deputies responded to the area of the 6900 block of Sunfield Drive in Buda for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The man was transported to an area hospital where was pronounced deceased, says HCSO.

HCSO's Criminal Investigation Division has an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7896 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2021-4562.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BUDA NEWS