'Not a GTA lobby': Video shows speeding car hitting stopped Texas deputy patrol vehicle

The Brief Texas sheriff's office reminding motorists highways are not "Grand Theft Auto" lobbies Dashcam footage shows a passing speeding driver hitting a Hays County deputy patrol vehicle during a traffic stop Texas law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles



A Texas sheriff's office is reminding motorists that the highway is not a "Grand Theft Auto" lobby after a passing speeding driver was caught on video hitting one of its patrol vehicles during a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office shared a dashcam video from one of its patrol vehicles in the middle of a late night traffic stop on Oct. 20.

While the patrol vehicle and another car were stopped on the shoulder, another car is seen speeding along and striking the side of the patrol vehicle, causing a spray of debris, before driving off.

"Can't believe we have to say this, but I-35 IS A HIGHWAY, NOT A GTA LOBBY," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Last night, one of you speed demons managed to hit our patrol vehicle during a traffic stop, nearly striking the stopped vehicle and our deputy. THEN YOU FLED THE SCENE?!"

HCSO says that the driver was caught shortly after with the help of the San Marcos Police Department.

"I-35 IS NOT GTA. THERE IS NO RESPAWN BUTTON," HCSO said. "Move over. Slow down. Get everyone home safe."

What you can do:

HCSO says this incident highlights the need to remember to "move over or slow down" when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle.

Texas law requires drivers to either move over a lane or slow down when passing certain vehicles, including patrol vehicles.

HCSO also says to:

Move over, when possible, for stopped emergency vehicles.

If you can't safely move over, slow down as required by Texas law.

Put your phone down and pay attention.

If you're involved in a crash, stop and fulfill your legal obligations.

Dig deeper:

In the same post, HCSO shared two other incidents involving officers and speeding cars on I-35.

In May 2019, SMPD Officer Claudia Cormier was struck by a suspected drink driver while responding to debris on I-35 and ultimately lost her leg. She was able to survive because one of the first people to stop and help her was a nurse who applied makeshift tourniquets.

READ MORE: SMPD officer who lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver stands again

The driver involved initially faced several charges, including second-degree felony intoxication assault on a public servant, but eventually got deferred adjudication and community service for failure to slow or vacate lane causing bodily injury, a Class B misdemeanor.

The following year, SMPD Officer Paul Beller was struck while responding to another roadway debris call, suffering injuries that forced him to retire, says HCSO.

He had been responding to a call about lumber in the roadway when he was hit by a passenger car.