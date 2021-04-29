Hays County to hold three no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Hays County has three upcoming no-appointment Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics at locations around the county beginning this Friday.

Clinic hours at each location will be from 5-10 p.m. The no-appointment clinics are planned for the following dates and locations:

Friday, April 30 – Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St., San Marcos

Friday, May 4 - Santa Cruz Church, 1100 Main St., Buda

Friday, May 13 - Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr., San Marcos

County Judge Ruben Becerra said his office is working to coordinate a clinic at St. Anthony's Church, 801 Burleson St. in Kyle, and that information will be released as soon as the details are confirmed.

"The Hays County Office of Emergency Management was able to coordinate additional no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics," said Becerra. "Later hours may offer more flexibility for those in our community who might have challenges in getting to a clinic by 8 p.m."

Becerra added that the selected locations are familiar to many residents already and may offer some level of comfort and trust in getting the vaccine.

Anyone who wants a Moderna 1st dose vaccine can simply show up at one of the above locations from 5-10 p.m. Those individuals must be able to return in three weeks for the 2nd dose.

The Moderna clinics are separate from the Hays County Local Health Department clinics and they are not using doses allocated to the health department by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As a reminder, 1st dose Pfizer clinics are being held at Live Oak Community Clinic in San Marcos on May 3 and 4, and no appointment is needed there either.

