'Hazardous materials incident' at state building; 3 evaluated by ATCEMS

Three people have been decontaminated after a ‘hazardous materials incident’ in Downtown Austin.

FOX 7 has learned, around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, an envelope containing white powder was sent to the Texas Attorney General's office in the Clements State Office Building, located at 300 W. 15th Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS says its medics decontaminated and evaluated three patients, but all are asymptomatic.

Out of an abundance of caution, all three patients were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center for further evaluation.

Austin Fire Department Special Operations crews and the Texas Department of Public Safety is on scene investigating.

Expect extended road closures and traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.