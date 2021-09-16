Hearse carrying service member killed in Kabul traveling through Northern Virginia today

A hearse carrying a service member who was among the 13 killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan will be traveling through Fairfax County today, police say.

Law enforcement did not identify the person, nor did they say where the hearse would be traveling to.

A police motorcade will accompany the hearse, along with two helicopters above.

Police are asking anyone who wants to pay their respects to gather on the overpasses along route I-66 eastbound toward 495 south.

Along with the American service members who were killed, more than 160 Afghans died during the terrorist attack on the Kabul airport in August.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.