Hendrickson-Leander high school football game rescheduled

The high school football game between Hendrickson and Leander has been rescheduled for this Thursday, Dec 3, at 7 pm. The game will be held at the Bible Stadium in Leander.

The Hawks were set to play against Leander Monday evening, and previously on Nov. 19. Both were postponed due to a COVID-19 case.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Hendrickson (5-2 overall and 3-2 in district) had a Saturday, Dec. 5 game against crosstown rival Pflugerville on its schedule. That game, however, will be canceled due to the rescheduling of the Hendrickson-Leander game. eTix will be issuing refunds via email to those who purchased tickets.

With the cancellation, the Panthers (5-3 overall and 3-3 in district) finish out their regular season and await the outcome of the Hendrickson-Leander game to determine postseason possibilities.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS