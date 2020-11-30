Hendrickson-Leander high school football game canceled due to COVID

The Hendrickson-Leander game has been canceled.

Hendrickson High School canceled tonight's football game due to an exposure from a previous COVID-19 case. The Hawks were set to play against Leander at Bible Stadium in Leander tonight, according to Hendrickson High School.

This game was originally rescheduled from Nov. 19 due to a positive COVID-19 case as well.

The Hawks (5-2 overall and 3-2 in district) has one remaining game on its schedule, a Dec. 5 game against crosstown rival Pflugerville at The Pfield, according to Hendrickson High School.

