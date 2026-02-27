Here's a look at new city ordinances passed by Austin City Council

The Brief Austin City Council recently passed some new city ordinances One for targeting loud engine noise and another for keeping the city's spending in check Mayor Kirk Watson spoke about the new ordinances



There are some new Austin ordinances: one for targeting loud engine noise, and another for the city to keep its spending in check.

One of the things of note is a city audit ordinance. This stems from the tax rate election last year that Austinites overwhelmingly voted against.

FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen caught up with Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on when these new ordinances are being put in place.

Comprehensive Efficiency Assessment Program

The City Auditor will start the procurement process to find an independent auditor to do routine efficiency checks.

"We were already doing a number of efficiency assessments or performance reviews, so you will start to see some of those coming to fruition even as we now move to this more systemic, comprehensive, city-wide audit process, so we're going to start today," Mayor Kirk Watson said.

Esperanza II shelter

City Council also voted to commit $7.7 million for service contracts to operate the Esperanza II emergency shelter, which will be next to the existing Esperanza community.

"Now that that vote has occurred, we just need to make sure that the T's are crossed, the I's are dotted, so that money can come, because we have no time to waste," Watson said. "Our hope is that within a short period of time, you'll start seeing construction."

TxDOT bought the property at 626 Old Bastrop Highway with $48 million coming from the state to build the new shelter.

"Particularly in the area of homelessness, we really need additional state involvement in order to meet all the needs," Watson said.

This will add more than 300 shelter beds.

"When we go to clean up an encampment, we have a place for people to go and be able to be helped, get into workforce development," Watson said.

Vehicle noise ordinance

A vehicle noise ordinance also passed. It will allow officers to cite people for excessive, loud vehicle engine noise.

This comes after lots of resident complaints. While police could cite them for things like speeding, there wasn't anything in the city code about engine noise until now.

This will be phased in with a 30-day grace period. Officers will give warnings first before giving citations.

Mutual aid

Council also approved $727,122 for CenterPoint Energy and CPS Energy to reimburse them for the help they provided Austin Energy during the May 2025 microburst storm.