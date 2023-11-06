Father of suspected Highland Park gunman goes on trial Monday

The father of the suspected Highland Park parade gunman will go on trial Monday.

Robert Crimo Jr. was accused of ignoring the warning signs of his son's state of mind when he signed papers allowing him to own guns years prior to the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park.

His son Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others. The father has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct for sponsoring his son's FOID card in 2019.

Other family members said that the son had previously threatened the family and talked of suicide. Prosecutors said the father should bear some responsibility for the July 4th Highland Park tragedy.

Crimo III remains jailed on charges that he opened fire with an assault rifle on parade-goers on July 4, 2022, killing seven and wounding 48 others. His trial date has not been set, but he still could plead guilty to avoid trial.

Robert Crimo Jr. signed the gun ownership application forms for his son in 2019. The shootings were in 2022.

The Sun-Times reports that prosecutors will have 10 witnesses and they will read from the police interrogation of the younger Crimo, where he allegedly confessed.

Crimo III will not have to testify at his father's trial.

The judge presiding over the bench trial said this week the father’s alleged recklessness depends on three things: "What kind of information did the father know, when did he know it," and what would a reasonable person have done in the same situation?

The bench trial starts at 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to last roughly three days. The proceedings will be livestreamed at the top of this page once court gets underway.

Prosecutors also plan to:

show text messages between father and son where the father allegedly called his son "irrational."

call a therapist of Crimo III’s younger brother who had called police to the family’s house twice in 2019 after allegedly hearing concerning thoughts.

call a Christian camp counselor who allegedly heard Crimo III make concerning comments about mass shootings when the boy was a freshman in high school. The counselor called the boy’s father, who allegedly tried to minimize the boy’s comments.

call a detective who interviewed the son and to show autopsies of victims.

The case, brought by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, may set a precedent for other prosecutors seeking to hold parents responsible for the crimes of their children. Charges are rarely filed against parents of mass shooters.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.