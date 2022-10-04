1 dead, 1 other seriously injured following crash on Highway 71

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, and potentially life-threatening injuries. Another person died on the scene, police said.

Heavy traffic is expected as all lanes of Highway 71 are closed. ATCEMS is asking drivers to find an alternate route.