New Years Eve in Texas: Best cities to party, according to national study

The Brief San Antonio ranks highest in Texas for affordable, fun New Year’s Eve celebrations, per WalletHub. Plano and Austin also score well, with several other Texas cities landing in the national top 100. Rankings weigh costs, entertainment, dining, safety, and overall NYE experience.



Consumers looking to avoid the sky-high costs of New Year’s Eve hotspots still have plenty of affordable alternatives, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

The personal finance site compared the nation’s 100 largest cities across 26 metrics tied to a memorable Dec. 31 celebration, examining factors such as fireworks legality, nightlife options per capita, food affordability and even the likelihood of precipitation on the holiday.

The rankings aim to help travelers and locals alike identify budget-friendly places to ring in the new year without sacrificing fun.

Of all the U.S. cities studied, the highest-ranking cities in Texas were clustered around the largest metro areas.

"Celebrating New Year’s Eve in the right city can turn the holiday into a truly magical experience," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lubo said in an online release. "The best cities for New Year’s celebrations have clear skies and some of the best fireworks displays around. The top cities also offer an abundance of highly-rated, affordable dining options, along with a vibrant nightlife and plenty of activities to make your transition into the new year a memorable one."

Top Texas NYE cities

San Antonio was the top Texas city in WalletHub's study. Ranking 28th in the nation overall, San Antonio was found to rank 16th for entertainment and food, 37th for costs, and 90th for safety and accessibility.

Plano ranked second highest in the Lone Star State at 32nd overall in the nation. Plano ranked 58th for entertainment and food, 27th for costs, and 17th for safety.

Austin came in at third in Texas, and 37th overall in the nation. The Texas capitol ranked 22nd for entertainment and food, 62nd for costs, and 82 for safety.

More Texas cities made the top 100 list as well:

Houston, at 46th overall

Dallas, 53

El Paso, 62

Arlington, 56

Fort Worth, 67

Irving, 74

Corpus Christi, 75

Garland, 80

Laredo, 91

Lubbock, 94