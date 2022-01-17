Hit-and-run crash near downtown Austin leaves 3 injured

A hit-and-run crash near downtown Austin left three people injured. The crash happened on January 16 at around 2:30 a.m. at I-35 and 6th Street.

Officials say medics arrived at the scene and immediately began performing CPR on one of the crash victims. That person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two others were also taken to the hospital with potentially serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Exact details of what caused the crash or any information about a suspect or suspects have been released.

