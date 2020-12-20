Hit and run, robbery take place at Willowbrook Mall, Houston Police say
article
HOUSTON - Houston Police are currently on the scene at Willowbrook Mall in Houston, after receiving a call about a hit and run and a robbery on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Police received the hit and run call around 2:50 p.m., the robbery tip came in about ten minutes later.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
No word of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story, please return to FOX 26 for more details on-air and online.