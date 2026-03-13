Jake Johnson reveals news on "New Girl" reunion

The Brief Jake Johson talked about a "New Girl" reunion on a SXSW red carpet for his latest project "The Sun Never Sets" Johnson's co-star from the hit FOX comedy, Lamorne Morris, also appears in the film "New Girl" ran on FOX for seven seasons and ended in 2018



On the SXSW red carpet for his latest project, actor Jake Johnson revealed some news about a "New Girl" reunion.

What they're saying:

Johnson was speaking to FOX 7 Austin's Jenna King on the red carpet for his latest project "The Sun Never Sets" when asked about anyone in the cast surprising him, Johnson responded that his former "New Girl" co-start Lamorne Morris has a small part in the film.

"He surprises me. Always. Whenever he talks he surprises me. And an interesting thing about surprising is Lamorne Morris literally just passed literally as of this morning on the "New Girl" reunion. We thought we had it. We were all excited. It was going to be like a potentially a big long episode we were going to maybe do it on FOX again and Lamorne said no," Johnson said.

The backstory:

"New Girl" ran on FOX for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018.

The comedy starred Zooey Deschanel as the teacher Jessica Day who moves in with Johnson (Nick Miller), Morris (Winston Bishop) and Max Greenfield who played Schmidt. Hannah Simon and Damon Wayans Jr. also starred in the series.