Man shot, killed outside East Austin club; police investigating

The Brief Man shot, killed outside Cabana Club in East Austin Call came in about a disturbance among a group of people inside the club Shooting happened outside the club



A man was shot and killed outside an East Austin club on Friday night.

What we know:

Austin police say that at around 8:40 p.m. April 10, they received a call about a disturbance outside the Cabana Club in the 5000 block of E. 7th Street.

The call was in reference to a group of people inside the club, then outside the club in an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Officers responded to the scene a few minutes later to find an adult man with obvious trauma to his body. Life-saving measures were attempted, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m.

APD says other people involved in the incident took themselves to local hospitals.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. APD says this is an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

This is being investigated as Austin's 20th homicide of 2026.

What we don't know:

No weapon has been recovered as of Friday night.

It is unknown how many other people were involved in the altercation or the statuses of those who went to the hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at 512-477-3588.