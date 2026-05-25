Man dies after being struck by tree hit by lightning in Austin; community now speaking out

The Brief A man was killed after a tree struck by lightning fell on him on May 19 Friends and the Barton Springs community is now speaking out about their loss



New details have been released about a man killed after a tree struck by lightning fell on him during last week’s storms.

Kirk Foyle

What they're saying:

Friends describe Kirk Foyle as "The mayor of Barton Springs." They say he was a familiar face at businesses all along South Lamar, someone who brought people together through his love of live music and community.

"One minute we were smiling and very happy and the next minute it's chaos and life can change very quickly," said Kelly Richardson, a longtime friend of Kirk's.

A devastating force of nature has left friends, and the Barton Springs community is heartbroken.

Kelly Richardson has known Kirk Foyle for 14 years. The two were spending the evening of May 19 at the Green Mesquite, something they often did together while enjoying live music at the popular BBQ spot.

Richardson says he stepped away for a moment and when he came back, everything changed.

"The music was just about over. They hadn't even put their guitars away, but the rain was, we knew it was coming. It just, out of nowhere, it just fell. And then the skies opened up, and it started pouring rain, and it changed my life," said Richardson.

The Austin Fire Department responded to a hazardous condition call just before 9:30 p.m. on May 19. Callers reported a man trapped under a fallen tree.

Foyle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

"He was such a happy person. And we were having such a great time right before. I'm going to miss him so much, but he was doing what he loves," said Richardson.

Longtime friend dee DeeDee Sanchez says she and Foyle bonded over their shared love of music at the Barton Creek Saloon.

"It's like our home saloon, like it's our Cheers bar. It's our Norm. You're right. So that doesn't mean you're here drinking. He'd stop by here, and I would stop by here and see each other, and it's just family, you know, so we created our own community. We have our own community, and we're very, very blessed to have it," said Sanchez.

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Flowers now sit near the seat where the tree fell. They were placed there by community members. The Green Mesquite is also offering its condolences to Foyle’s family, friends and neighbors.

That sense of community is why friends say Foyle’s loss is being felt across the entire Barton Springs area. Friends say Foyle was a fixture in the neighborhood, even earning the nickname "the mayor of Barton Springs."

Rico Galindo, who has worked at several businesses in the area, says Foyle was someone you could always count on seeing around the neighborhood.

"He was a regular at each one of those places. So, he was somebody that I would see four, five times a week, every week. He was always there. So I think it hits hard that he's not going to be there, because as long as I've been on this block, and this block is very special to me, this neighborhood, this community is very special to me, the fact that he is no longer. It's like a part of me, a part of this block is now missing," said Galindo.

A date has not been set yet but friends say a memorial is in the works.