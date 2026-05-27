House explosion in Gillespie County: 2 injured and cause under investigation

article

The Brief Investigation underway after house explosion in southern Gillespie County Incident happened about nine miles south of Fredericksburg off U.S. Highway 87 2 people were injured



An investigation is underway after a house explosion in southern Gillespie County.

What we know:

At around 8:30 a.m. on May 27, Fredericksburg Fire/EMS responded to a reported house explosion near 16 Serenity Lane in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is about nine miles south of Fredericksburg off U.S. Highway 87.

Officials say that upon arrival, crews found a home fully involved in fire.

Two people were injured and transported via air and ground to hospitals in the San Antonio area.

Why you should care:

There are no major road closures at this time.

However, officials ask the public to avoid the Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision to allow emergency responders to safely access and manage the scene.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident, with no further danger to the surrounding community.

No other evacuations occurred or are anticipated to occur due to this incident.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two injured have not been released.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County Fire Marshal’s Offices.