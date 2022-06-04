Expand / Collapse search

Houston police searching for missing teenager

Ronnie Marley
Texas
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager. 

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Serenity Powell. 

Powell was last seen on Friday after leaving the 14000 block of Briar Forest Drive in an unknown direction of travel. 

Powell is a Black female, 5'3" tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Powell was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and pants with white tennis shoes. 

If you have seen or have information on Powell's whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840