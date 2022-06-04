Houston police searching for missing teenager

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Serenity Powell.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

Powell was last seen on Friday after leaving the 14000 block of Briar Forest Drive in an unknown direction of travel.

Powell is a Black female, 5'3" tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

CHECK OUT OUR SERIES: THE MISSING

Powell was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and pants with white tennis shoes.

Advertisement

If you have seen or have information on Powell's whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.