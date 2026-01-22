The Brief To avoid breakdowns or accidents, drivers should check the batteries, coolant, and tire tread. Electric vehicle owners should park in covered spaces and "precondition" or warm up their cars while plugged in to preserve battery range and prevent charging components from freezing. Local leaders recommend staying off the roads if possible; however, if travel is necessary, addressing minor mechanical issues now can prevent expensive emergency repairs later.



Local automotive experts are urging Houstonians to prioritize vehicle maintenance or stay off the roads entirely as freezing temperatures approach this weekend.

With a winter weather advisory looming, mechanics report a surge in appointments as drivers scramble to prepare both gas-powered and electric vehicles for the cold.

The Essentials: Battery, Fluids, and Tires

For traditional gas-powered vehicles, the primary concern is the battery. Experts warn that cold temperatures can significantly reduce a battery's cranking power.

"If you know your battery is three to four years old, or it’s been sluggish to start, the cold temperatures could make it worse," said Jared Osborne, owner of Unlimited Auto Services in Midtown. "It’s best to take care of the little issues before they become a big issue."

In addition to battery health, Osborne and safety officials recommend three critical checks:

Coolant Levels: Ensure a 50/50 ratio of water to coolant to prevent the engine block from freezing.

Tire Integrity: Check for good tread depth and physical hazards. Worn tires lose traction more easily on icy or slushy roads, increasing the risk of blowouts or sliding.

Oil Maintenance: Officials warn that ignoring oil lights can lead to engine lock-up in extreme conditions.

Winterizing Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle (EV) owners face a unique set of challenges, as low temperatures can impact range and charging speeds. According to the Department of Energy, proactive measures can mitigate these effects.

EV drivers are encouraged to use covered or indoor parking whenever possible to maintain battery temperature. For those charging at home in outdoor conditions, experts suggest using magnetic inlet covers or specialized bags to prevent sleet and snow from freezing the charging connector.

Just like gas-powered cars, EVs run better after they've had a chance to warm up for a few minutes. Many EVs feature a "preconditioning" setting, which allows the car to warm the battery and cabin while still plugged into the charger. This preserves the battery's range for the actual drive. While a 100% charge is recommended for long trips in the cold, an 80% charge remains sufficient for most local daily commutes.

Stay Home

Despite the preparation tips, Houston leadership urges if travel is not essential, stay off the roads.