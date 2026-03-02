Austin 6th Street shooting: Second victim identified as UT Austin student

The Brief APD identified three of the victims killed in a downtown Austin bar shooting over the weekend Three people were killed on Sunday, March 1, including the gunman at Buford's. The next day, another victim died after being taken off life support One of the victims was identified as 21-year-old Savitha Shan



The Austin Police Department on Monday identified three victims killed in a deadly shooting at a downtown Austin bar.

Early Sunday morning, three people, including the gunman, were killed in the shooting at Buford’s. Fourteen others were injured.

A third victim died after being taken off life support on Monday, Austin police said.

One of the victims killed was identified as 21-year-old Savitha Shan.

Savitha Shan

UT Austin student Savitha Shan

What we know:

Shan was a senior at the University of Texas at Austin. The 21-year-old was a dual-degree honor student who was heavily involved in campus organizations, including serving on the executive board of the Indian Students Association.

Savitha Shan

UT Austin President Jim Davis described Shan in a statement as "a child of loving parents, a loyal friend to many and a Longhorn preparing to change the world."

Longhorn assistant professor Russ Finney wrote on X that Shan was "one of our superstar students at UT Austin McCombs School of Business" and was preparing to start her career at a large professional services firm.

Latest details on 6th Street shooting

What they're saying:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis spoke from Austin Police Headquarters on Monday.

Davis identified the two people killed by the gunman as 21-year-old Savitha Shan and 19-year-old Ryder Harrington during a press conference.

Davis said that a person who was critically injured in the shooting was expected to be taken off life support and two others are still critical.

Kelson Li, who previously spoke with FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis about the incident, identified the man on life support as his coworker Jorge Pederson.

On Monday night, Pederson, 30, died, police said.

Davis added that the guns used in the shooting were legally purchased in 2017. The gunman was also not on APD or the FBI's radar, according to law enforcement.

Davis and the FBI say that it is still in the early hours of the investigation and that authorities are pouring over massive amounts of physical and digital evidence.

What you can do:

Austin police are still investigating the deadly shooting.

If anyone has any photo or video evidence, you are asked to upload it via the QR code found below.

Deadly 6th Street shooting

The backstory:

Three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district early Sunday morning that authorities said may have ties to terrorism.

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis Sunday.

The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.

RELATED COVERAGE

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.