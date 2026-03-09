Austin weather: Rain chances increase with possible severe storms

The Brief Warmer and humid weather starts to move back in Possible severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday



The warmer and more humid weather starts to move back into the area today with the southerly wind kicking in.

Timeline:

With a little bit of sunshine and the winds of change, our highs are back in the 80s.

The next game-changer is coming into view.

The Western Low will ride the storm track into town late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

This will increase the rain and storm chances again from 5pm Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

By the numbers:

For now, the SPC has the Hill Country in the LEVEL 2 severe zone with main concerns with moderate sized hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

The highest rain totals will be over the Hill Country with 1 to 2" possible with everybody else getting under an inch.

Flooding threat will be low.

After Wednesday, the weather pattern calms down and we get to enjoy rounds of sunshine and cooler nights and nice days.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.