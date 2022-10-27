Houston's own Mattress Mack could win the largest payout in sports betting history this World Series.

The Space City resident James McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, has put $10 of his own money on the line to win a total of $75 million if the Houston Astros win The Fall Classic.

ASTROS: World Series 2022 watch parties for Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

The bet was so big he had to spread his wagers around and bet around $2 million of the money on Barstool Sportsbook.

Mack shares that he is offering incentives to customers to shop at his popular furniture store, Gallery Furniture, with promotional deals. When customers spend $3,000 on select mattresses, they will receive a refund if the Astros win the World Series.

The bet is occurring through Caesars Sportsbook and the company's Head of Sports, Ken Fuchs says, "At the end of the day its a big payout for Mack if Astros win. For us, its another day of the office, were in the business of taking sides."

HALLOWEEN: Houston Halloween events and things to do this weekend, October 28 to 31

Mack also announced Gallery Furniture will be partnering with Caesars Sportsbook to give away mattresses to Houston first responders and veterans on Friday. The giveaway will be held in Houston at the Gallery Furniture flagship location on 6006 North Freeway from 7-9 a.m.

He says he is a man willing to take risks and if it helps people in the end, even better. "Whatever we can do to make people's lives better even if it's through this magical game of baseball, we will."