Manor woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he breaks into home, holds her at gunpoint

The Brief Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he breaks into her home and holds her at gunpoint The condition of the man who was shot is not known at this time



The Manor Police Department is investigating after a woman shot her ex-boyfriend.

The backstory:

Manor PD says at around 9:15 a.m. officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 14000 block of Sherri Berry Way.

Travis County Dispatch said that the 911 caller said she had just shot a man who broke into her home and held her at gunpoint.

When Manor PD officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head area.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation has identified the man as the ex-boyfriend.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and there is no further information being released at this time.

Manor PD says it believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.