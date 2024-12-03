How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season

The Brief Porch pirates are in full swing during the holiday season More than 120 million packages were stolen in the U.S last year Police give some tips to residents to prevent their packages from being stolen



'Tis the season for porch pirates. These Christmas-time crooks are often brazen in their crimes in Central Texas, stealing gifts and other packages off people's front stoops, many times in broad daylight.

"So we notice it a lot more this time of year because so many people are doing online shopping for the holiday season," said Ashlee Bradshaw, public information specialist with the Kyle Police Department.

More than 120 million packages were stolen in the U.S. in the past year, with an estimated $16 billion lost to porch pirates.

Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha says there's no rhyme or reason to what thieves will take.

"There's not really a lot of information that's on a package specifically when it's delivered. So we think these people are just taking advantage of the opportunity," said Rocha.

Amazon stresses the vast majority of packages do make it safely to customers.

A recent study showed about a third of stolen packages are from Amazon, followed by USPS, FedEx, UPS and grocery deliveries.

"They're just grabbing and hoping that what they have is something of value," said Bradshaw.

Kyle police say they're actively working to catch these real-life Grinches in the act.

"We are regularly out there proactively patrolling the neighborhoods. We've also deployed our group of volunteers called Citizens on Patrol. They're out there being vigilant," said Bradshaw.

But police say there's a lot you can do to keep thefts from happening in the first place.

First, try to have your package delivered when you're home. Companies like UPS and Amazon also give the option of picking up your package at a designated secure location. And if that's not an option, consider having it delivered to a less obvious spot on your property.

"Whether that's under a chair or behind a plant somewhere that's not as visible to the eye," said Bradshaw.

Lights and cameras are also a great way to not only deter porch pirates, but catch them in the act if they do strike.

"So the footage is definitely something that's going to help us identify who these individuals are, and help in the investigative process," said Bradshaw.

If package theft happens to you, should definitely file a report with your local police, and send along any video. Then, be sure to report it to the seller or carrier.

"Call customer service. We'll work with them to figure out something that works best for them and how we can provide a solution," said Rocha.

If you can't get your money back, you can try filing an insurance claim. And, of course, be sure to let your neighbors know, so they can keep a look-out.

"We're always encouraging neighbors to watch out for each other and just really keep an eye out and be vigilant this time of year," said Bradshaw.

Kyle police have some additional tips to make sure your packages aren't swiped this holiday season:

Request that packages you're having delivered come in non-descript packaging, especially if it's from a luxury brand.

Customize delivery times to ensure you are home when the items get to your door

Have packages delivered to a friend who is home, your work place or even the store of purchase, if the option is available

Be sure to track your package and consider a package lockbox for maximum security