3 suspects, truck sought in ATM thefts in Comal County: sheriff

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men and a vehicle they say may be connected to the theft of ATMs in Canyon Lake.

What we know:

Comal County sheriff's detectives are investigating thefts of ATMs on April 2 at two different businesses.

One was located in the 1300 block of Sattler Road and the other was in the 2100 block of Old Sattler Road.

The photos of the suspects show three people, dressed mostly in black.

One is wearing a blue-and-white baseball cap and a light-colored cloth wrapping their lower face. The other two had hoods pulled up over their heads.

Officials are also looking for a newer model, white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.