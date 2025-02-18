How to properly drip your faucets

article

The Brief Extreme cold will cover a large portion of the state by mid-week. Wind chills in single digits and teens by Wednesday morning Plumbers suggest dripping your faucets overnight as a way to prevent damage.



A large portion of the state will be under an Extreme Cold Watch from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says that portions of north and Central Texas might see "dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero," west central Texas is expected to see "dangerously cold wind chill readings dropping to near or below zero" and a portion of western Texas could see "dangerously cold wind chills as low as 4 below".

Residents should take steps to make sure the cold weather doesn't do damage. One of the main suggestions by plumbers is to drip your faucets overnight.

Dripping your faucets

A slight stream of water through your pipes can help prevent freezing.

If you know the faucet farthest from your water meter, it will draw water through the house. If you don't, you can focus on the faucets along your exterior walls.

You only need a trickle of water to drip, so there is water moving through the pipes consistently. Turn on both the warm and cold water.

Plumbers also suggest opening the cabinet doors under all faucets on exterior walls to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes.

What to do if pipes freeze

If your pipes freeze, there is no need to panic. Just because your pipes are frozen does not mean that they will burst.

If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave your faucets on and call a plumber. Find a Texas Licensed Plumber here.

If your pipes burst, turn off the water at your home's main shutoff valve.

What you can do:

When the cold air gets here, it will stick around through the first half of the weekend.

The rain will shut off before it gets to freezing Tuesday night, so we're not expecting ice or snow for the next 48 hours.

ERCOT is encouraging Texans to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) .

Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com and subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts , which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT mobile app for additional notifications: iOS | Android .

ERCOT also recommends reducing electric use during peak demand times. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage .