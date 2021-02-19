How to help Texans in need following winter storm, where to donate

The severe winter weather that hit Texas has had a devastating impact on many in Central Texas. If you're fortunate enough to be able to, here are ways you can help and places you can make donations.

Austin Disaster Relief Network

You can sign up to volunteer and help at a shelter, provide transportation, and more. Get more details here.

Austin Area Urban League

The Austin Area Urban League continues its emergency donation drive for the housing insecure communities of Austin as the effects of the unprecedented and harsh weather conditions put the city's housing insecure population at risk. Get more information and donate here.

Austin Winter Storm Relief

A Taste of Koko, 365 Things Austin + MYLK Collective are raising money to help provide hot meals to those without power by purchasing them from local restaurants. The money will also go to buy meals to give to hospitals like Dell Children's, St Davids (North and South), Baylor Scott & White, and more.

Austin Mutual Aid

The organization is providing emergency services for all residents of the Austin area starting with the most vulnerable. Donations will go to help get people indoors and safe, fed and supplied with things they need.

Austin Texas Musicians

Austin Texas Musicians is collecting donations to purchase water, food, and resources for those in need. 100% of the money raised will go to those purchases. For more information on donations, contact pat@austintexasmusicians.org.

H.O.M.E. Center of Central Texas

The H.O.M.E. Center says it is currently helping house, feed, and clothe over 200 people in Central Texas during this winter storm. Get more information on the organization here.

The SAFE Alliance

Pipes burst in two out of five of the cottages at the SAFE Alliance, so they are asking for monetary donations here or by texting @SAFE to 52014. Items can also be shipped to them through their Amazon and Target wishlists.

Caritas of Austin

You can donate to help those experiencing homelessness here.

LifeWorks

LifeWorks provides a pathway to self-sufficiency for more than 4,000 youth and families, many of whom are facing life’s most difficult challenges, including homelessness, trauma, and abuse. Get more information and donate here.

Meals on Wheels

You can donate to help provide meals but also help seniors, veterans, and adults with disabilities with home repairs which will most likely be needed after the storm caused many issues with pipes. Donate here.

Austin Habitat for Humanity

Homes may need repairs after the storm, you can donate to Austin Habitat for Humanity so that it can help make critical repairs for those who need it to live safely at home but cannot afford the repairs on their own. Donate here.

Front Steps

Front Steps offers a continuum of services that help people transition from homelessness into housing. It also holds a blanket drive to help those experiencing homelessness. More details here.

Feeding Texas

The Feeding Texas network is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas and with its 21 member food banks, it reaches over 4 million Texans annually. Donate here.