Ice cream recall: H-E-B issues voluntary recall for some Creamy Creations flavors

H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for some of its Creamy Creations ice cream for potential metal.

H-E-B says the impacted ice cream is 12-ounce packages of 3-ounce cups in three flavors: lime/orange sherbet combo, vanilla/chocolate combo, and chocolate.

The affected products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico and Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores.

To date, there have been no injuries related to this recall and all recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the products should not consume the items and can return them to the store for a full refund.

For a list of impacted products, including UPC codes and dates, click here.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.