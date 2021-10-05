HPD: Suspect cleaned out safe of prescription meds during pharmacy robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery at a Houston pharmacy.

The robbery occurred around 5:40 a.m. September 27 at a drug store in the 5200 block of Buffalo Speedway.

Police say the man walked to the pharmacy, pulled out a revolver and demanded prescription medication.

The suspect reportedly walked around the counter and forced the employee to open the safe. Police say the suspect removed all of the prescription medication and placed it into a black trash bag, then walked out of the store.

The suspect reportedly fled in a black four-door Ford F-150 truck.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, 5’10" to 5’11" tall and weighing 160 to 190 pounds. He wore a NY baseball cap.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

