Human remains found in Llano County, do you recognize him?

The Llano County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the human remains that were found on a ranch in western Llano County.

The human remains were reportedly found on April 1, 2018.

The Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center (FACTS) took possession of the remains for analysis and reported that the remains were that of an American White male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age, according to the sheriff's office. The height of the subject is believed to be between 4’11" and 5’7".

A facial reconstruction was also completed by a Forensic Imaging Specialist with the Texas Ranger’s Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Bear in mind that head hair and facial hair may be different in real life. This male subject has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738, according to the sheriff's office.

If you recognize the person in this image, and he has been missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017, please contact Investigator Bucky Boswell at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office 325-247-5767 or email bucky.boswell@co.llano.tx.us

