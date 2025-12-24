Human remains found in San Antonio; police asking for help identifying victim

The Brief Human remains were found in San Antonio SAPD said they were found in an empty field in the 7000 block of Quintana Rd, just north of SW Military Drive on Dec. 9 Clothing of the victim was also found



The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying human remains.

What we know:

Police said on Dec. 9, officers found human remains in an empty field in the 7000 block of Quintana Rd, just north of SW Military Drive.

The medical examiner's office determined the human remains were of a man. They said he was possibly Hispanic, between the ages of 25 to 48 years old, and was about 5'7".

If you recognize the clothing or have any information, call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.