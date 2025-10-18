Expand / Collapse search

Remains of human skeleton recovered in Texas investigation

Published  October 18, 2025 2:34pm CDT
The Brief

    • Human skeletal remains were found Friday evening on Wharton Dock Road in Bandera County.
    • The Texas Rangers are assisting local deputies, and evidence is being sent for forensic identification.
    • Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but details about the remains remain unclear.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - An investigation by the Bandera County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers found human remains in south Central Texas Friday evening. 

What we know:

The investigation began around 6 p.m. Friday on Wharton Dock Road in Bandera County, about an hour northwest of San Antonio. 

Bandera County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene first, where they say they confirmed human remains were at the scene. 

The Texas Rangers responded to assist in the initial investigation, and human skeletal remains as well as several other pieces of evidence were recovered. The evidence will be sent for forensic processing and identification. 

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office said there is no ongoing threat to the area or community residents. 

What we don't know:

The Saturday release did not specify the state of the remains, or an estimate of how long they may have been at the scene. 

Few details were available at the time of reporting. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Bandera County Sheriff's Office. 

