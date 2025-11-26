Human smuggling operation: 3 arrested in Bexar County

The Brief 3 men arrested in Bexar County in connection to human smuggling 1 man was arrested after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office conducted surveillance at a gas station in Von Ormy 2 men were arrested after a traffic stop near I-35 and Loop 1604



The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested three men in connection to human smuggling.

The backstory:

On November 19, BCSO Organized Crime Division undercover deputies conducted surveillance at a Love's gas station in Von Ormy after they received information about an 18-wheeler, traveling from Laredo to San Antonio, involved in possible human smuggling.

At around 11:25 p.m. at the gas station, deputies observed a gray Chevy Tahoe with Texas plates parked suspiciously near the pumps. The vehicle was linked to an address previously associated with multiple human-smuggling cases. Deputies initiated rolling surveillance as the Tahoe left the location.

BCSO says the Tahoe later met with an 18-wheeler behind a nearby Valero gas station. After a brief interaction, both vehicles departed in opposite directions.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Tahoe, identifying the driver as Juan Hernandez Balderas. A second occupant was detained and later identified as the victim.

During the investigation, the victim admitted he was being smuggled into the United States and had recently crossed the border before being transported toward San Antonio.

Based on the statements and evidence collected, deputies determined probable cause existed for Smuggling of Persons charges. The suspect and victim were transported for further investigation.

Dig deeper:

Deputies also conducted a traffic stop on the involved 18-wheeler near I-35 and Loop 1604.

The driver, Alfredo Israel Juarez Flores, and passenger Alejandro Cantero Chavez gave conflicting accounts of their presence at the Valero.

BCSO say evidence indicated their involvement in the smuggling operation.

What's next:

All three men were transported for further questioning and later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on various charges.