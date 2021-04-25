Hundreds brawl in Nebraska field over the name Josh

Hundreds of people went to battle Saturday for the right to be the true Josh.

The winner, not surprisingly, was Josh — Tiny Josh, to be more specific. The 5-year-old boy was coronated with a Burger King crown after a massive pool-noodle fight.

Joshes from all over the country flocked to Air Park in Lincoln for Saturday’s Battle of the Joshes. Video captured by spectators shows Joshes in Spider-Man costumes while another came dressed like a Spartan.

Spectators chanted "Josh, Josh, Josh" as they took turns swinging the foam weapons at one another.

(Credit: Yousef Nasser - KLKN-TV via Storyful)

The event’s origins date back to last year when Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Arizona, became overwhelmed with boredom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He messaged other Josh Swains on social media, challenging them to a duel over the right to his name. His antics went viral and created Saturday’s madness.

Swain took on another Josh Swain, from Nebraska, in a "grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors." The Arizona student won that battle, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.