Hurricane-force winds blow over dozens of semi-trucks in Utah

Dozens of semi-trucks were blown over by hurricane-strength winds on Tuesday during one of Utah’s most destructive windstorms on record.

According to local reports, the windstorm blew over at least 45 semi-trucks, injuring at least four drivers.Utah Highway Patrol trooper Nick Street captured video of one of the rollovers. The video showed one semi-truck already tipped, while another semi tipped over on Interstate 15.

“UDOT & tow truck crews are working to clear a total of five semis blown over through Box Elder, Weber and Davis Counties,” Street tweeted. “Blown over & low power lines have parts of US 89 shut down.”

According to the National Weather Service, winds reached 99 mph at Park Lane in Utah on Tuesday. Utah officials also reported downed power lines, as well as trees and traffic lights affected.

The National Weather Service cautioned truckers, writing, “Truckers, please don’t risk it!”

Farmington City, a town near Salt Lake City, Utah, declared a state of emergency Wednesday after Tuesday’s storm caused severe property damage and killed at least one person, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help assist all areas affected in cleanup efforts.

Parts of the western United States faced a drastic weather whiplash this week when a major cold front moved into the Rocky Mountain region Monday into Tuesday. Record-breaking heat was replaced with wintry cold temperatures as a blast of strong winds and cold air moved into Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Utah.Record-breaking heat was replaced with wintry cold temperatures as a blast of strong winds and cold air moved into Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

Storyful contributed to this story.