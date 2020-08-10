Hurricane season expected to be extremely active this year

Experts with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center and Colorado State University recently released the updated outlooks for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Each organization is calling for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to be extremely active.

As of today, there have been nine named storms in the Atlantic basin. Two of these, Hanna and Isaias, have been hurricanes.

Colorado State University’s outlook forecasts:

24 named storms

12 hurricanes

5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts:

19-25 named storms

7-11 hurricanes

3-6 major hurricanes

These numbers include the nine named storms that have already formed this season.

Between 1981 and 2010, the average numbers for Atlantic hurricane season are:

12.1 named storms

6.4 hurricanes

2.7 major hurricanes

Environmental elements that favor an “extremely active” hurricane season this year include warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean, an active West African Monsoon season, low wind shear in the Atlantic Ocean and the possibility of an ENSO Neutral pattern or La Nina emerging in the tropical Pacific Ocean this fall.

The Atlantic basin has 21 names on the tropical cyclone list. If all 21 names are used, storms will begin getting names from the Greek alphabet.

Residents who could be impacted by tropical systems are always reminded that it just takes one storm to make it a very active season where they live. Preparedness is crucial.

Here in Central Texas, we may be removed from the worst impacts of a landfalling tropical storm or hurricane, but we can still see tornadoes, inland flooding, and wind damage.

